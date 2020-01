R&B/Soul singer Ricardo Williams delivers the third and final single off his well-received EP Intermission Vol 1. Dubbed “All I Need,” with featured vocals from Yummy Bingham, the track continues to highlight Ricardo’s phenomenal talent.

After a successful 2019, Ricardi plans to up the anty in 2019 with new music and a supporting tour.

