Grammy-nominated R&B/soul singer Raheem Devaughn delivers the music video for his latest single “Love Reunion,” a song that sees him apologizing to his woman for infidelity.

“I wanted the video to reflect the actual lyrics of the song. I wanted to take it back to the time where videos had storylines and you felt what you were watching,” mentions Raheem. “This song was penned for all of us that have actually made the mistake of stepping out on your partner and then you realize that your partner’s love is worth fighting for and you are willing to do anything possible to get it back,” he adds.

The video to the title track to Raheem’s recently released seventh studio album, “The Love Reunion” was directed by Charneice Fox and features Hazel Armari.

“Love Reunion” was penned by Devaughn and produced by Loris Geisen and Pops. The single is available on all digital platforms.

Raheem closed 2019 with being Mediabase #1 Most Played Indie Male Artist and the #7 Most Played Artist on the UAC format with his smash single, “Just Right.”

