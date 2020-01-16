R&B mainstay H.E.R. taps music heavy-hitters Pop Smoke, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Chris Brown for an official remix of her “Slide” single. The original version featured YG, but we can say the record is much spicier with the new collaborators.

The record creates promotional noise for the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter as the 2020 Grammy Awards draws near. H.E.R. is currently up for five nominations for the second year in a row: Album of the Year – I Used To Know Her, Record of the Year and Song of the Year – “Hard Place,” Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance – “Could’ve Been” feat. Bryson Tiller. The singer/songwriter/musician was also recently nominated for four NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Album – I Used To Know HER, Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Song Contemporary and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for “Hard Place,” and scored an iHEART nomination for R&B Artist of the Year.

H.E.R. is set to take the stage once again to perform on “music’s biggest night” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, airing live Sunday, January 26 on CBS.

