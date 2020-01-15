“Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)” is a soulful single from Orion Sun, a talented young R&B/Soul artist out of Philadelphia, PA. She wrote and produced the welcoming offering, which will appear on her debut album, coming in 2020.

She says the song is about “falling in love unexpectedly & feeling like its too good to be true but actually it’s good and true. This feeling was proof to me that good things can happen to people that feel ugly inside.”

Originally from New Jersey, Orion has been making a name for herself in Philly. She’s shared the stage with Daniel Caesar, Noname, Ibeyi and Sudan Archives and was highlighted by NPR as an artist to watch. She cites J Dilla, Nancy Wilson, Jodeci, Kirk Franklin, Hazel Scott and Digable Planets as just some of her many influences.

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur