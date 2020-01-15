Jamaica Queens, NY singer/songwriter James Japan delivers the soulful new album, ‘Sad Boy Happy Place.’ The 11-track project features self-production as well as music from Woodro Skillson, Holly, Dot Da Genius, Neenyo, and Paul Irizarry. Penned completely by Japan, the LP touches on the many stages of love while showcasing the R&B newcomer’s unique artistry and undeniable talent.

“The album is a deep reflection of what it feels like to be vulnerable, in love and depressed. During the process of making the album I felt all these emotions and I just used each song to paint the story on my own canvas,” says Japan about the album.

Listen to sad boy happy place: HERE

James Japan has been singing and songwriting since a very young age. He spent his childhood finding any opportunity where he could sing, including performing in churches and in various schools in his community. Different life struggles almost took him away from his dream but listening to his musical influence Sade brought him back to his true path. While writing a song titled “James,” which is the singer’s middle name, the artist created his stage names JAPAN JAMES, with “Japan” meaning “Just Always Pray At Night.” Japan is ready to take off and bring his fresh, raw vocals to the industry.