Frank Vocals, an artist we always featured on Singersroom, ended his year off strong entering 2020 perfectly. The Boston indie artist recently dropped ‘You’ produced by GxWay. This was his first and only release of 2019. The song is a heavy mix of soulful futuristic vibes. The new track stays on the creative levels of other works like “Lucky For You’ and ‘100 Vibes.’

As always, Frank uses a direct, yet unique, graceful flow. It’s an approach that compliments GxWay’s music production. The results are melodies that are distinct and not cliche.

Frank’s music can be heard across radio stations in cities like Washington DC, Richmond, Boston, and Baltimore. At over 500K streams collectively, his music has also been featured on primetime television shows like Brandy’s, Star. On the rise as an artist, Vocals performed on BET’s Music Matters.

The sky is the limit for him; sit back and take a listen to why.