Following the singles “Almost Over” and “Go Outside In The Rain,” which featured a companion music video, Xscape member and vocal powerhouse, Tamika Scott drops her debut solo EP, ‘Family Affair.’

The long-awaited project features six songs and spotlights Tamika’s polished vocal talent, soaring harmonies, and emotional delivery. The project arrives via her label Brolic Entertainment in partnership with Twenty Two Recordings, LLC. The EP features R&B veteran Q. Parker on “All of Me,” penned by NEXT member RL, and Young Niyah & OSHUN on “Reflection.”

“My inspiration for my new EP Family Affair is being able to share my first solo project with my family,” Scott told Rated R&B. “There’s a lot of talent in my family and we walk around our home creating and having a good time, so it feels good to be able to put some of the things on my project.”

Tamika Scott is 1/4 founding member of the multiplatinum group Xscape. Check out Family Affair and let us know what you think.

The EP is also accompanied by a powerful prelude clip that highlights the social injustice faced by African Americans.