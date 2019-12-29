He’s responsible for smash hits for Usher, Chris Brown, Summer Walker and many more. Superstar songwriter Dimitri McDowell steps into the limelight as a solo artist with the release of the new song titled, “Come On Time.” A Christmas miracle track for the hitmaker, the new song thrust the New York-native into the spotlight with soulful R&B melodies.

On “Come On Time,” McDowell sings another catchy, creative and infectious sing-a-long about finding love at just the right time. Smooth vocals, trendy lyrics and an undeniable bass, it certifies the songwriter can make a hit for anybody, including himself. The hangover cure for your raunchy Trap&B sound oversaturating today’s airwaves.

For those unfamiliar with Dimitri McDowell, his catalog can be heard all over the radio as it includes a laundry list of superstars like Usher, Tinashe, Wiz Khalifa and more. McDowell is best known for the Chris Brown hit, “To My Bed,” off his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album.

McDowell about his new song:

“This time of the year is a special time considering my birthday is the 23rd and I’ve been waiting to put out songs,” McDowell points out.

Available on Meetch Muziq, “Come On Time” is McDowell’s third solo release following his 2016 debut, “25 to Life.” The new song sets up a breakout 2020 for the rising star which includes a forthcoming new album. After streaming, follow the new star for daily updates on social media.