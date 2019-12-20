Newly signed Freebandz singer-songwriter Supernovaaaa is making waves with the release of his single “On My Way.” Produced by Mayhem, Loe, and Prolific, the sound blends elements of ambient R&B and a hypnotic trap beat with lyrics inspired by the singer’s journey to his love in time for Christmas. The delivery of his fluid vocal performance provides you with the perfect vibe for the holiday season if you’re missing that special someone.

“Christmas is about love and enjoying family. Most people are so caught up in work/life that they don’t realize how much time they spend away from loved ones all year. I made this song for people who are missing someone over the holidays,” Supernovaaaa explains.

“I’ve been on this road all night / So you gotta keep me warm inside / All I want for Christmas is time / I’m on my way to you,” Supernovaaaa sings.

Supernovaaaa spent his early childhood in the small town of Forsyth, GA. He discovered his passion for music at an early age. He began writing music and performing at the age of 7 and later began playing the piano at 11. His continual hustle led him to capture the attention of Freebandz, Future’s record label, after graduating from high school. After his discovery, he began developing his craft professionally.

With a label deal and co-sign from one of the biggest prolific rappers in the industry, Supernovaaaa is guaranteed to create buzz on the charts with his street R&B sound. He is expected to be featured on Future’s forthcoming mixtape, Forever or Never, alongside his label mates Herion Young, Lil Freaky, and more. He is currently working on his highly-anticipated EP, Supereasy, slated to release in 2020. His music connects entirely with his name, as it’s sure to create a stellar explosion. This track is only a preview of what’s to come.

Listen to “On My Way” below:

