Just in time for the holidays, R&B sensation Guordan Banks releases his first-ever holiday EP, Christmas On The Vinyl.

The Philadelphia soul-singer vocally shines on the five-song project; using classic holiday hits like “Oh Holy Night” ft. Philly Hill, “Let Us Adore Him” and “Silent Night 3000” to give fans just enough Christmas but a lot of romantic love. There’s a smooth, Glenn Lewis-approach that he brings to each record. Lighthearted melodies with intentional placement reign supreme.

With a clear purpose, Banks easily uses tantalizing riffs to amplify his musical season’s greetings. The “Keep You In Mind”-singer’s storytelling experience dominates with the feeling of several heart and Christmas tree emojis. The repeat button is a must!

The Holiday album follows up Guordan’s second full-length album, “Blood On The Vinyl”

And, yes, you can catch him singing the full holiday project live as he’s set to headline Unplug’d LA Holiday Party at The Study in Hollywood on Tuesday, Dec. 17th! Insiders say it will be an “unforgettable performance!”

Christmas has never been this soulful! Enjoy Christmas On The Vinyl now and stay tuned for more from Guordan Banks.

Stream Banks’ new EP Christmas On The Vinyl below or here: https://guordanbanks.lnk.to/xmasonthevinylPR