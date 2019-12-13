R&B newcomer Inayah Lamis is bringing her nostalgic melodies and witty storytelling to the forefront with the release of her debut album, S.O.L.A.R., released under a partnership between her company Inayahlator Enterprises and EMPIRE. The acronym for S.O.L.A.R. is Storytelling Over Lyrics And Rhymes – the foundation of Inayah as an artist and a unique genre of her own.

“I call my genre S.O.L.A.R., which is an acronym for ‘Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes’ because that’s what I do,” she explains. “I didn’t want to attach myself to just one genre, so I created my own. I want to tell stories. I want to paint pictures. All of my favorite artists do that. I feel like I have a responsibility to bring this style and message back.”

The singer-songwriter’s defiantly, confident tunes tell heartrending tales enveloped in atmospheric, ambient melodies. Inayah’s brilliance in songwriting is prevalent throughout the project, especially on the tracks “Real Love” and “Best Thing.” Comprised of 12 tracks, this project explores the full range of human emotions from romance to heartbreak to sexual desire. “As a female, it’s in our nature to be emotional rollercoasters. We accept a lot, because we deal with a lot. Anytime something impacts my life, I will write about it whether that be me or someone else went through it. There’s a message there,” Inayah explains.

The duo of songs previously released as singles continue to showcase Inayah’s artistic creativity. With its off-the-wall lyrics, the sultry ballad ‘Suga Daddy’ outlines the perks of dating an older man, something she experienced first-hand. Reminiscent of the TLC hit “Scrubs,” “N.A.S” (Ni**as Ain’t Shit) is an anthem that touts a timeless R&B bounce, hip-hop attitude, and a sassy demeanor; the track illuminates both the scope of her voice and punchy delivery. She shares, “It’s about how some guys promise a lot of things, have multiple girlfriends, and try to act like they’re the shit, when they’re really nothing at all.”

At the mere age of two years-old, Inayah began harmonizing with her mother. Her mother introduced her to the storytellers of gospel, soul, and R&B. Rooted in these genres, Inayah continues to emulate her admiration for influences like Yolanda Adams, Johnnie Taylor, and The Clark Sisters. The Houston native first made waves after creating viral cover videos. After the release of her ‘Boo’d Up’ by Ella Mai cover, the songstress skyrocketed to over 1 million followers overnight. Lamis started crafting original music while working as a jingle writer for where she honed her skills as a satirical genius and songwriter. As an unorthodox storyteller, she believes that the narrative comes first, followed by the words and beat comes to create music her fans can identify with.

Inayah’s debut album S.O.L.A.R. is a perfectly packaged representation of the budding star’s raw and fiery delivery accompanied by her expressive nature. S.O.L.A.R. is now available on all major music platforms.

Check out S.O.L.A.R. below or here: https://empire.lnk.to/SOLAR

