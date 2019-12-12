2019 is ending on a good note for R&B singer-songwriter Sammie. Not only is he a lineup on the upcoming Millennium tour, but he also released his new EP, Send Nudes, in partnership with StarCamp Music and EMPIRE. Grab your fresh rose petals and scented candles, because he lays it all out: lessons, vocals and crooning every queen deserves.

After the release of his EP Everlasting in March, Sammie is back with an intimate and sultry project. The five-track body of work is setting the mood for a passionate bedroom rendezvous with smooth vocals and sensual lyrics. Sammie crafted seductive music that feels sexy, yet vulnerable. The song ‘Prada U,’ is the perfect showcase of a nostalgic melody, as he voices his admiration and affection toward his woman.

He expresses this in an Instagram post: “Send Nudes means to live in your truths. We’ve been programmed to filter out our blemishes, to only post our highlights and not our struggles. We want the results without the process! We hide our imperfections and would rather portray a lie. Not me! This EP is where I’m at today (in this very moment). No secrets. I’m living unapologetically in my truths. I’m loving out loud. I’m still learning out loud. Still growing out loud.”

Sammie first gained prestige after the release of ‘I Like It’ and ‘Crazy Things I Do For Love’ off his debut album, From The Bottom To The Top. At just 12 years old, he peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Transitioning from a teen star to an adult, the 32-year-old has been able to embark on personal growth and a musical transformation with his #SammieLovers. During his 20 year career in the music industry, he has been able to solidify himself as a multi-dimensional artist. In “Grown Man”, he exclaims that “back then I was a kid, now I’m a grown man.” Although the R&B genre has undergone cultural shifts, Sammie has undoubtedly repackaged his vocals and lyrics for the new era. His talent is truly undeniable.

Sammie will join headliners Omarion and Bow Wow, alongside Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, and Lloyd on the Millennium Tour. This tour is overflowing with nostalgia and hits from our favorites in the 2000’s era. The tour will kick off in Louisville, KY on February 26th and will end the leg in Los Angeles, CA on May 10th. Tickets for the Millennium Tour 2020 are now available. With the approach of his upcoming fifth album, Sammie is making his presence known as he rises to the top again.

Check out the “Send Nudes” project below:

Written By: Erica Nicole