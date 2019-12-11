On the heels of the announcement of an upcoming documentary by Amazon Studios and Entertainment One (eOne), Mary J. Blige celebrates her 25th anniversary in music by releasing the new hits compilation, ‘HERstory Vol.1.’

The 15-song project features some of the Queen of Hip Hop Soul’s biggest hits, remixes, and never before heard rare versions of her songs.

In her upcoming documentary, Blige will serve as an executive producer under her Blue Butterfly banner alongside Tara Long of eOne, Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez of Creature Films, with Sean Combs, and Ashaunna Ayars, Nicole Jackson of Blue Butterfly.

Twenty-five years ago, Blige released her seminal album ‘My Life.’ At the time, she was dealing with many personal struggles that she was able to channel into an emotional masterpiece that is uniquely beloved and universally celebrated. Now, the legendary performer is revisiting this music and reflecting on the woman she was then… and the woman she has become.

The film provides a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction, and heartbreak. This raw and honest film follows the music legend as she heads out on a special concert tour to perform her sophomore album, “My Life,” for the first time ever as it approaches its 25-year anniversary. This album and its songs directly correspond to the love, motivation, passion, and healing that Mary J. Blige was experiencing then and has continued to experience through her life as an artist and human being.