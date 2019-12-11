R&B songstress JoJo follows up her soul, hip-hop-infused new track “Sabotage,” featuring fellow Warner Records artist Chika, with a supporting music video. In the James Larese-directed clip, a tearful and emotional JoJo strolls through the city as she recalls the pain of heartbreak.

On “Sabotage,” JoJo reminds us that we’re all human and sometimes we ‘Sabotage’ ourselves by letting our emotions get the best of us.

“A lot of people self-sabotage… I tend to do it in romantic relationships. And I think most of it roots to fear – fear of being inadequate, fear of getting hurt, fear of rejection, fear of not measuring up…,” states JoJo. “This song is about asking a lot of questions, dealing with shame and embarrassment, and really just owning up to certain patterns.”

“Sabotage” continues JoJo’s movement of sharing new music since signing with Warner Records earlier this year through a joint venture with her own Clover Music. Her new album is expected in 2020.