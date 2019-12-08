After blessing fans with a monthly EP series in 2018, Mila J took a little break to re-energize her creating juices. Now, after her brief hiatus, the West Coast-based R&B songstress brings joy to the Yuletide season by dropping the new EP, ‘Holiday.’

“Since I was a little girl, it was always a passion of mine to put together a holiday project. In a season of giving, I look forward to being able to share just a feel good EP leading into the new year,” states Mila.

‘Holiday’ boasts eight songs with a high-powered appearance from legendary R&B group, Jagged Edge on the track “Season For Love.” Co-written by Mila and hit songwriter Sam Hook with executive production by GastonJeanty and O.S.A’s Tyler Jasper, Holiday is a start to finish warm vibed project sure to leave listeners in good spirits during the colder months. It embodies the true meaning of the holiday period; love, thankfulness and time with those who matter most.

Jamila Akiko Chilombo, better known as Mila J, has been making her mark in the industry as a solo artist since 2006 with the release of her first EP, Split Personality. After the success of her first project, Mila has continuously showed up with the release of several EPs, continuing to carve her path in the R&B genre. Always representing for her city, the LA native has worked with talents such as Trey Songz, Omarion, Ty Dolla $ign and many other artists of the like.

