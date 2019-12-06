After making a huge debut last year in South Beach, the popular R&B-driven music festival, known as Best Life Music Festival, returns to Miami for the 8th annual event which includes headlining performances by R&B’s newest top-tier recording artists DVSN and SiR.

In support of the popular Miami high-end art festival called Art Basel, Best Life Music Festival, also known as RNBasel on social media, praises its opportunity to spotlight newfound R&B sensation and introduce the bright future of the genre. For behind-the-scenes and extra footage, follow the official Twitter at @BestLifeFest.

The festival comes on the heels of both DVSN and SiR achieving the biggest moments of their career yet. DVSN has been unstoppable since the release of the duo’s 2017 album, Morning After. Recently they released the visual for the Future-featured new hit, “No Cryin“.

Over the summer, TDE’s SiR received critically-acclaimed reviews for his third album, Chasing Summer. The album features guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Jill Scott and many more with hit songs “Hair Down” and “Lucy’s Love.” Expect both acts to perform their latest hits during their respective sets at this year’s festival.

See it below, along with DVSN and SiR, the line-up includes some of R&B’s brightest new artists like Emotional Oranges, Kiana Lede, Ziah, Anton Ewald, Marlounsly, Adam Halliday, Savannah Cristina, Dyna Edyne, Keaira Leshae, and Teenear. Teenear, a Florida-native, is best known for her latest smash, “I Like: To Dance“.

Tickets are available now, Best Life Music Festival goes down Dec.8 at Wynwood Factory. Visit the official site for the complete line-up and hotel accommodations.

After you view the final promo video above, feel free to stream the festival’s official playlist below, courtesy of Spotify.