Issa Bop!

Slip-N-Slide Records recording artist, Teenear unveils a dance video for her single, “I Like It” ft. Lil Baby, dubbed “I Like: To Dance.”

The fun-filled and colorful visual, which promotes health and wellness, spotlight Teenear and her crew rocking out with a young group of dancers in a school cafeteria.

Fitness, health, and wellness has been a consistent component of Teenear’s brand and with this video, she hopes to inspire others to get active and love themselves!

The official “I Like It” music video is slated for a July release.