If you never had the opportunity to hear what Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and company sounded like before Destiny’s Child came on the scene, you’re in luck.

Mathew Knowles opened up the vaults and shares a holiday gift for fans by releasing ‘Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story Presents Girls Tyme.’

The unreleased Girls Tyme project was put together before Destiny’s Child – Knowles managed both groups.

The album, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, dropped via streaming sites on Monday and features his daughter Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson before they became Beyonce and Rowland launched Destiny’s child with new member Michelle Williams.

Mathew, who teased the new album a few weeks ago, is also developing a musical based on the music recorded by Beyonce’s girl group, called ‘Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical.’