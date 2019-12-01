To follow-up her summer single, “Almost Over,” Xscape member and vocal powerhouse, Tamika Scott drops off a music video for the song, “Go Outside In The Rain.”

In the clip, a somber Tamika gets pepped up by her friends who crashes her home to cheer up the heartbroken songstress.

“Go Outside In The Rain” was originally recorded by Milira Jones in 1991, and of course, Tamika does the song justice with a soul-stirring rendition.

Tamika Scott is a founding member of the multi-platinum group Xscape. Her debut EP “Family Affair” will be released on December 13th, 2019 under her label Brolic Entertainment in partnership with Twenty Two Recordings, LLC. She will also perform during a special concert at the City Winery in Atlanta, GA on December the 12th.

Here it on iTunes!