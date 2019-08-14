Xscape member and vocal powerhouse, Tamika Scott, captivates with the brand new single, “Almost Over,” via Brolic Ent|Twenty Two Recordings. On the bouncy, mid-tempo groove, produced by Herman “Pnut” Johnson and penned by Scott, she delivers inspirational and harmonically-rich vocals that is satisfying to the soul.

“Almost Over” follows the April 2019 released “Tonite,” a female anthem that borrows from the production of Nas’ classic hit, “One Mic.”

Tamika is readying the upcoming EP, The Movie, which is pegged as her first solo release.

The singer and songwriter and members of Xscape reunited in 2017 for a tour after a 15-year hiatus. The group also released an EP without member Kandi Burruss.