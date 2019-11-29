R&B veteran Sisqo, of the legendary group Dru Hill, delivers his much-anticipated new project, ‘Genesis.’

Released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album, ‘Unleash the Dragon,’ the set features four mid-to-uptempo songs that capture Sisqo’s sound.

On “Drag/On,” “Bend Down,” “Round & Round,” and “Baby Girl,” Sisqo strays from cuffing season concepts for a rowdier and dance-ready creative path.

The project should make his dedicated fans happy but we’re unsure about new fans! On a brighter note, Sisqo also hints at a new Dru Hill album in the near future!

Sisqo states on IG: “Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans that have supported me.As we approach the 20th anniversary of my debut solo album”Unleash The Dragon”🐲I’m sharing my new EP”GENESIS” in celebration of it! Blessings to you and yours & please stay tuned for more from both me & my group Dru Hill!”

Listen to ‘Genesis EP’ below: