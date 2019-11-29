Rising singer, songwriter and producer Lonr. shares his latest single, “Safe Zone.”

Catapulted by a dynamic guitar lead, on the deftly-produced track, Lonr. delivers enticing vocals backed by harmonically-rich melodies that will transport listeners from head-bopping to emotional thoughts. He issues confessions such as “It’s not like this. I cannot move on” and “Tonight, I just want you right back in my arms” before a dynamic and dreamy refrain. Under this cover, he pleads for an ex to join him back in the “Safe Zone.”

“Safe Zone” follows Lonr.’s fall single, “A.M,” and paves the way for his debut project, ‘Land of Nothing Rea,’ coming soon.

“I always zone out and go into my own little world,” Lonr. explains about his creative outlook. “That’s the Land of Nothing Real. If you don’t like where you are, you can escape into another realm. This project is really about love, longing, and desire. Those topics are always on people’s minds. I’m examining them with melodic and dreamy songs.”

Capturing palpable and relatable emotion, Lonr. might just make you feel a little less alone: “I want listeners to feel like this is something new,” he says. “Most of all, I hope they resonate with me and feel like they’re being heard and not so alone in this world.”

The New York-based, Cape Cod, MA-raised artist recently hit the road on Souly Had’s “B.L.I.S.S.” Tour, alongside 12 AM. The trek will roll through major markets across North America, including The Roxy in Los Angeles on December 2, before concluding at Reggies in Chicago, IL on December 14. Check out the full itinerary below.

In 2019, he was nominated for multiple GRAMMY® Awards for contributions to H.E.R.’s discography.

LONR. OFFICIAL TOUR DATES:

Sun, November 24th – Empire Control Room, Austin TX

Mon, November 25th – Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues, Houston TX

Tues, November 26th – Cambridge Room @ House of Blues, Dallas TX

Sat, November 30th – Pub Rock, Phoenix AZ

Sun, December 1st – Voodoo Lounge @ House of Blues, San Diego CA

Mon, December 2nd – The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles CA

Tues, December 3rd – The Starlet Room, Sacramento CA

Weds, December 4th – Atrium @ The Catalyst, Santa Cruz CA

Thurs, December 5th – The New Parish, Oakland CA

Sun, December 8th – Star Theater, Portland OR

Mon, December 9th – Chop Suey, Seattle WA

Weds, December 11th – The Grand @ The Complex, Salt Lake City UT

Thurs, December 12th – Otherside @ Cervantes, Denver CO

Sat, December 14th – Reggies, Chicago IL

