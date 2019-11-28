Baby, it’s cold outside… And Eric Bellinger has the remedy to keep you warm.

After his CS3 week, where he released a song per day to create anticipation, the R&B veteran releases his brand new project, “Cuffing Season 3.”

The 23-song project sees Bellinger wooing lovers and side pieces with emotion-filled and intimate gems, fitting for the low temperature. From chill to upbeat to naughty tracks, “Cuffing Season 3” is a perfect treasure of melodies to set the mood and get cozy to for the season.

Eric says, “You can turn it on and just let it run.”

The new project follows Eric’s’ Saved By The Bellinger’ LP.