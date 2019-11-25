Toni Braxton made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards stage on Sunday, Nov. 24th to perform a heartfelt rendition of her 1996 classic hit, “Un-Break My Heart.”

Braxton, who is performing at the event for the first time in 25 years, wowed the crowd at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with her intoxicating vocal delivery. Braxton was also paying tribute to herself as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning her very first AMA for Adult Contemporary New Artist.

The 52-year-old R&B singer looked angelic in a silvery sheer gown, which was similar to the dress she wore to the ceremony in 1994. During the show-stopping set, Braxton was surrounded by violinists in white suits, as a wintry scene was displayed as the backdrop. Braxton has won seven American Music Awards since 1994.

After the show, Toni took to Twitter to admit it felt “great to be home,” also adding, “Born to do it. Thank you #AMAs!”

It’s undeniable that Braxton is a living legend — and nearly three decades after receiving her first AMA, she managed to give a performance rivaling those 30 years her junior.

Braxon is currently on her “As Long As I Live” tour which is on its international leg.