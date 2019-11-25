R&B songstress Miesa releases the new single, “Disappear (Woo Hoo),” a celebratory, mid-tempo offering that sees her shedding the dead weight in her love life.

While highlighting her buttery, and intoxicating vocal prowess, “Disappear (Woo Hoo)” also showcases Miesa’s new creative direction as she readies a new project where she explores the ups and downs of relationships.

“Disappear (Woo Hoo)” was produced by Mansur “The Universe” Zafr (Sevyn Streeter, Whitney Houston, Monica) and written by Tiffany Red (Zendaya, Tamar Braxton), Aire (Stacy Barthe, Marc E. Bassy) and Kimberly Croft (Kristinia Debarge).

Over the past few years, Miesa has made her mark on the R&B/pop scene. Her “When Love…” EP debuted in top 10 digitally and her single “Overdrive” landed a top 20 hit at Urban Radio. This August she was selected by the Grammy’s to launch their new series “The Drop,” solidifying her as NEXT.

Miesa’s forthcoming project will also boast production from The Rascals (Babyface, Ariana Grande), Happy Perez (Miguel) and KNT (Justin Bieber) and will be released via Siri Music / Sony-Orchard.

CONNECT:

Instagram: @miesamusic

Facebook: @miesamusic

Twitter: @miesamusic