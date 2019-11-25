Kiarrah, formerly known as Kiki Ireland, returns to her roots and releases the sultry new single, “Side Eye.”

Serving as the first single from Kiarrah’s forthcoming EP ‘Pieces of Me,’ scheduled for release in early 2020, “Side Eye” themes around ill-gotten trust, which leads to repeated questioning by the one you love.

Kiarrah’s lush delivery and poignant lyrics takes center stage as she sings, “I wanna give you one more try, and I know that just ain’t right / Acting like you wanna let go of a good thing / Side eye.”

The upcoming project is executive produced by Yonni and is a brilliant display of her diverse range of musical influences and lyrical prowess.