Ohio-bred and Nashville-based R&B/Soul artist John Tucker releases the smooth new single, “Company.”

Written and Produced by John and mixed by Grammy winner Ryan Hewitt, the song features his buttery vocals and stunningly layered melodies as he coos about being left alone.

“Sitting here on this couch, thinking what I’m gonna do now / It all happened so fast, but you didn’t come back / Tell me what I gotta do,” he sings.

“Company” is the follow up to “Rewind” and Johns cover of Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep,” both of which have garnered over 1M Streams combined.

“The song reflects the feeling of being on break with your bae, missing him/her and wanting them back,” said Tucker.

John is currently finishing up production on his debut EP which will arrive in 2020.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, 22-year-old John Tucker moved to Nashville two years ago to pursue a career as a songwriter. While writing with a new network of young creatives pursuing the same dreams, John was encouraged to dig deeper and began to uncover the core of who he is and started focusing his creative energy towards the goal of becoming an artist.

His chosen path was immediately rewarded, as his first release of original music “Rewind” was featured on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds and The Wave Playlists. He quickly amassed over 850K combined streams (and counting) across platforms with only two songs released within a couple of months. With influences ranging from Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, Solange, Anderson .Paak, and everything in between, John is pushing the musical boundaries of what it means to be an R&B/Pop artist today.

