R&B vocal powerhouse Tiffany Evans is back with a new single called “Merry Go Round.”

On the track, which follows last November’s “Switch Up,” Evans details the painful cycle of a relationship that has no future.

“‘Merry Go Round’ is about the cycle we sometimes go through when dealing with an ex or someone we love,” states Evans about the track.

Evans has been silently recording new music for an upcoming project that is slated to release in 2020. In addition to creating her own music, she also helped craft tracks for other acts. This year, she co-wrote “Like This” for season 3 of Fox’s hit show STAR.

“When I’m writing, I really have to be going through something to speak about it,” Evans told us previously. “It’s not that I can’t write without having to go through certain emotions, but if I’m writing something about me and my personal situation that I’m going to be singing to the world, I have to say that I’m pulling from deep within.”

Listen to “Merry Go Round” below or here!