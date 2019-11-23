New York-based R&B/Soul duo LION BABE delivers remixes for their track, “The Wave,” including a version by RogerSeventyTwo and another by group member Astro Raw (Lucas Goodman) and hit producer Leikeli47. Both remixes provide add groups to the two-stepping offering.

Highlighting the duo’s growth socially, lyrically and musically, LION BABE’s 15 track album, Cosmic Wind, also spawned visuals for ‘The Wave’ feat. Leikeli47 and its lead single ‘Western World’, with the band taking on the wild west with the help of rapper Raekwon. The album followed a very strong 2018 for the band, earmarked by live performances at Coachella’s main stage and AFROPUNK festival and the release of two reimagined covers for Carly Simon’s classic ‘Why’ and Little Beaver’s ‘Get Into The Party Life’ which continue to grow rapidly in streams.

The duo also releases the brand new single, “Auld Lang Syne.”

Since 2014 and their breakout single ‘Treat Me Like Fire’, LION BABE have created an impressive music catalogue of career-defining tracks such as ‘Jump Hi’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ – taken from their 2016 critically acclaimed debut album ‘Begin’ – and have collaborated with some music favorites such as rapper/actor Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams and house music sibling duo Disclosure, who featured the band on their single ‘Hourglass’. In 2018, Issa Rae’s HBO Original Series, Insecure recruited LION BABE for their singles ‘Hit the Ceiling’ and ‘Just Me’, which were featured on Seasons 1 and 3.

Continually mixing music with fashion and art, the band have previously delivered show-stopping performances and DJ sets for the likes of Armani, Chanel, ELLE Style Awards, Whitney Museum’s Art Party and British Vogue whilst in July they performed and sat front row at the FENDI couture show in Rome and this week they performed for Cartier in Seoul. They also took their electrifying stage show to Amsterdam for sets at Paradiso and Milkshake Festival this summer.