Brooklyn, NY-based singer Kate Gratson delivers the emotionally-charged new single, “On to You,” the first release from her upcoming EP, ‘The Girl You Knew.’

“On to You” details the blossoming romance of new love. The 24-year-old vocalist, songwriter, producer, and cellist delivers sweet and emotionally-filling vocals as she shares her illuminated story. “Left all my thoughts on the page when I wrote to you that day… Wish I told you sooner, your kisses soft and sweet,” sings Kate.

Co-produced with the Brooklyn based production duo, Bird Language, “On to You” weaves Kate’s intimate yet powerful vocals with a sonic landscape of distorted and layered vocal samples, lush synths, and bold electric guitar, making for a good listen.

Kate received a Bachelors in Music Composition before she began developing her sound rooted in jazz and R&B.

Fall in “On to You” below:

Connect with Kate:

Website @ kategratson.com

Instagram @kategratson