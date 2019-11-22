Fresh off the release of his Chixtape 5 project, Tory Lanez returns with a music video for “Beauty in the Benz” in which he tributes black women.

The celebratory visual highlights the stunning and unique variations of African American women from different walks of life and all sizes, shapes, and shades. Alicia Keys appears in the clip and drops some gem on the true meaning of beauty and self-love. The video wraps with the women being showered with roses from hanging flowers as a symbol of Tory’s gratitude and appreciation.

Lanez collaborated with female director “child,” known for her talent and distinctive technique of shooting and capturing brown skin. Not only is the video a cast full of women, but the behind the scenes moving and working parts consisted of a fully staffed female production crew as well.

The visual salutes the effortless artistic talents, athleticism, and trend-setting aura that make up the Black woman of today. Instead of shots focusing on himself and Snoop, the Toronto native highlights and commemorates the love, passion, nurturing strength and protective characteristics that is the African American woman as personified in a scene where the women come together covering a young male.

The Chixtape series for Tory has always been music that caters to, honors and thanks women, and what better way to continue that goal, and take it to the next level by putting the spotlight on those very women starring in their own video dedicated to them. Tory closes out the video by showering the women with much-deserved flowers as a symbol of gratitude and appreciation.

“Beauty in the Benz” features Snoop Dogg and is a remake of the legendary rapper’s 2003 hit single, “Beautiful.”