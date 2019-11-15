After much anticipation, Tory Lanez releases Chixtape 5, the fifth installment of his music throwback series in which he remakes chart-topping R&B favorites from the 2000s.

“I had to do something that my fans couldn’t believe until they saw it and heard it for themselves,” states Tory Lanez. “People have loved the Chixtape series for so long and it’s never been available on DSP’s Not only did we go back and clear all the samples, but we got the original artists that we love so much to get back on these records with me. I wanted to make something that people from different generations could appreciate and share together. Something that would make us celebrate our happy memories- music to enjoy life to.”

‘Chixtape 5’ features including Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Ashanti, Ludacris, Mya, Mario, The Dream, Lloyd, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Fabolous and Slim from 112. The project is Lanez’s first release on streaming services. The first mixtape dropped in 2011 and quickly became a fan favorite, leading to three more in 2014, 2015, and the latest, Chixtape 4, in 2017.

Stream Chixtape 5: https://smarturl.it/Chixtape5

Tory Lanez, a Canadian native and Grammy-nominated artist, is the definition of a triple threat. A rapper, singer and producer, Lanez originally stepped onto the music scene with the release of fan-favorite mixtapes such as Sincerely Tory, Lost Cause and Cruel Intentions. After signing to Interscope Records in 2015, his debut album, I Told You peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 Chart and featured the certified double-platinum single “Luv” and 3x platinum “Say It.” With a slew of additional mixtape projects including Chixtape and The New Toronto series as well as his sophomore album Memories Don’t Die (which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart), Lanez continued to create hit after hit. His third album LoVE mE NOw, released in October 2018, took over the Billboard Rap Chart to become the #1 album in the country. 2019 brought even more success as Lanez toured the UK with Drake for the Assassination Vacation Tour and joined forces with Chris Brown for the IndiGOAT Tour to wrap up the summer. Never one to be labeled or confined to a box, Lanez will be showcasing his versatility with a Latin project titled El Agua.

