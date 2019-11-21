Tennessee-based promising R&B artist Rome Logan shares his brand new EP, ‘Unfazed.’

The project features six songs for this cuffin’ season with the singer/songwriter going in for the kill on songs like “Anyone,” “Sex in the Morning,” and “Touch N Go.”

Rome penned and recorded the project in the music-mecca of Nashville with producers from all over the globe. According to the singer, he “put his entire heart & soul into creating an unforgettable experience and contribution to music.”

Preview the project below via Apple Music or via Spotify here!