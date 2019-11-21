Luke James’ musical magic is mind-blowing and emotionally-riveting!

The R&B singer-songwriter’s new single, “All Your Love,” is rich in 80s feels with a touch of today that only Luke can deliver.

“You got the kinda loving that’ll break a motherf*ckers knees, baby / Got me begging, got me craving, I just wanna get a squeeze baby,” Luke eloquently and seductively spills on the first verse.

“All Your Love” arrives on the heels of Luke’s recently released collaboration with BJ The Chicago Kid and Ro James on the 90s throwback, “All Your Love.”

Luke is readying the new album ‘To Feel Love/d,’ slated for early 2020 via Culture Collective.

Listen to “All Of Your Love” and add to your cuffin’ season list here!