Louisiana-born, Huntsville, Alabama based R&B/Soul artist Wade Brown shares the soul-stirring new album, “Food at The House Vol. 1.”

Dubbed “Free Love. Free Chill. Free Food,” the 13-song project is an eclectic gumbo of soulful tracks, featuring lush melodies and hypnotizing vocals from the 26-year-old singer/songwriter.

“Food at The House Vol. 1” will feed your musical appetite from top to bottom.

In 2011, Wade appeared as a contestant on Season 10 of American Idol, advancing to the Top 50. A year later, he went on to appear on Season 2 of The Voice as a member of Ceelo Green’s team. In December 2016, he released his debut EP entitled “Coffee,” which we featured here.

