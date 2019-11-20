Atlanta-based indie singer Vina Mills follows up her late spring 2019 single, “Serena Williams,” with the brand new offering, “Lonely Road.”

This time around, Vina is joined by good friend and multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter, Musiq Soulchild for a duet that “addresses the concept of forgiveness and trusting in the journey of love.”

“You promised, you sweared / Still you ran out and you cheated / Left me mistreated / I was the girl that you needed / 20 times better than she is,” Vina vehemently declares. Musiq adds, “I’m not gonna stop until I get back to you / I stopped back at one girl, I stopped back at two / I’m losing, I’m falling, I’m crying, I’m dying, I’m trying, don’t know what to do.”

“Lonely Road” is produced by Akeem J. Wells and fuses elements of soul and country with a shared narrative told by two lovers who apparently has strayed away from one another. “This is one of my most vulnerable and transparent tracks yet,” said Vina.

A Detroit native, Mills has been fortunate enough to perform alongside artists like Fantasia, Mary J. Blige, Raheem Devaughn, J. Holiday and a slew of others. She’s now dedicated to becoming a staple in pop and R&B music, describing her sound as electric soul; music that goes through the soul and moves the feet.

Listen to “Lonely Road” below: