This is our introduction to Bouji Bailey, and our team is impressed by her catchy, radio-friendly single, “It Ain’t Over.”

On the track, which features bars from up and coming rapper Tonii Boii and produced by DeyJuan Beat, the R&B newcomer refuses to back down easily after a heartbreak.

“Seen you with the new Lil boo / Took everything in me not to come over and slap you too / I can’t be faking the funk when I’m hurting inside / What you do with me, you doing with her right?” Bouji emotionally reveals as she shares her pain. She later adds, “Where’s the energy when we were together, fool?”

The Orlando singer is sure to catch a wave with this mid-tempo banger. The young Aquarius, claims she’s a different vibe, and we are here for it.

Bouiji Baliey is a singer/songwriter who began her career singing in an elementary school choir. She grew up listening to Earth, Wind, & Fire, Beyonce, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson. She has collaborated with Atlanta’s hit rapper Jitt and now Tonii Boii.

Apple Music

https://music.apple.com/us/album/it-aint-over-feat-tonii-boii/1484740076?i=1484740078

Social Media

Instagram @boujibailey