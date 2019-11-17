California chanteuse QUIN releases her third studio project, LUCID, the follow-up to GALACTICA and DREAMGIRL via Fantasy Soul records. On the 7-song offering, the singer/songwriter continues her fantasy soul sound, sharing the experience of life and more in a state of lucidness. Her story of an evolved love —starting with self- love and having the action transform into an encompassed love of all.

‘LUCID’ is headed by the 6lack-assisted “Mushroom Chocolate,” “7th Heaven,” and the disco-inspired “Calling.”

Speaking of “Mushroom Chocolate,” which has surpassed over 7 Million + streams on Spotify, QUIN and fellow Interscope collaborator 6LACK also teamed for a sexy and sensual new music video that is sure to entice viewers.

“I wanted to make sure I kept the visual within the family so it would be easy to brainstorm together so I got up with my sister Brilliant Garcia. We just wanted to create a dreamworld that represented our reality so we played dress up and made it happen,” QUIN told Hypebeast.

‘LUCID” is another strong step in QUIN’s quest to carve out a lane in the industry with her unique fantasy soul sound — a term she coined herself. A truly multi-dimensional talent, QUIN is also enjoying a successful modeling career with Wilhelmina Models that has included appearances in ad campaigns from GAP, Jordan Brand, Missguided, and more.

