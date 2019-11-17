18-year-old Def Jam new signee Kaash Paige begins her journey to stardom with the new project, ‘Parked Car Convos.’ The project is headed by the well-received single, “Love Songs,” which garnered success as the #1 song on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart, #2 on the US Viral Chart and reached #3 on Rolling Stone’s Top 25 Trending Chart.

‘Parked Car Convos’ is a collection of soulful and dreamy songs. The Dallas, Texas newcomer spotlight issues surrounding teenagers like love, heartbreak, friendships and more while feeding listeners through her eclectic delivery and emotionally-charged melodies.

Kaash is an acronym for “Kill All Arrogance Stop Hatred.”

Stream ‘Parked Car Convos’ below or here: https://kaashpaige.lnk.to/ParkedCarConvos

Twitter: @KAASHMYCHECKS