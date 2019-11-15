The hit song “Wonder Woman” transformed talented Indian singer Suvi into a global phenomenon, earning chart-topping success and placement on MTV’s popular series “The Challenge.” Today, Suvi brings Bollywood to the U.S. with the capitalizing debut EP, properly-titled, Game Changer.

Featuring Man 3 Faces and The Four’s Lex Lu, the four-track debut includes fan-favorite “On & On” and “Killa Kali.” “On & On” is one of a love flick written and sung mellifluously in Suvi’s soothing Indian cinema influenced melodies. It pushes boundaries, exploring intimacy at its core and is written to set the late-night moods.

On “Killa Kali,” Suvi focuses on bringing awareness to her home country that practices worshiping numerous Goddesses yet treats women like second class citizens. It talks proudly about the many faces of the female Goddess Kali who is often demonized yet celebrated and according to Hindu Mythology is considered to be powerful enough to revoke any evil.

For the debut, Suvi says, “The idea behind this project is to start simple yet mindful conversations that need to take place amongst our generation.” She continues, “Culture, Music, and History are beautiful things. I want to share my culture with the world through my music and create History.”

Game Changer is produced by legendary producer Alex Teamer. Teamer is known for his work with icons Quincy Jones, Babyface, Akon and most recent credit YG. Adding to the star-studded cast is Grammy-winning engineers ShaggyOnTheBoards and Britain Smith (“Boo’d Up”) and songwriters Swagga Bob, A.R. Rahman and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Trend-setting, different, magnetic, Suvi’s debut is a must-hear for any R&B fan. Blending heavy bass with melodic vocals and catchy concepts, Suvi presents an undeniable crossover appeal that will result in plenty of chart-topping hits in 2020. Spice up your R&B today with this attractive new flavor.