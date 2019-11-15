Following the release of her song ‘i don’t think i love you anymore,’ 18-year-old Alaina Castillo reveals her debut EP ‘antisocial butterfly.’

On the 6-songs offering, the Houston, Texas rising singer-songwriter combines her Latin roots with her love of R&B, pop, and hip-hop to create a body of music that’s contemporary and confident. Shifting back and forth from English to Spanish, Alaina delivers an emotionally-rich and wholly unique soundtrack as she tackles teenage girl issues with themes of first love, trust, and family relationships.

About the EP, Alaina says: “I spent a lot of time thinking about how I wanted this project to sound and feel, but in the end everything just came together. There are moments where I’ve been a little more closed off and then moments where I express how I feel and refuse to hold back. The music showcases who I am as a person; sometimes struggling with being anxious and other times doing whatever makes me happy. My music tells my story and how up and down life can be, and I want to continue to tell that story to anyone who’ll listen.”

In one short year, Alaina Castillo has cultivated a diehard online following of over 1 million online fans and counting. With 750,000+ YouTube subscribers, millions of views, and having an incredibly engaged fanbase across all platforms including gaining 18 million Tik Tok plays in just 3 weeks, her reach continues to grow significantly. She recently announced her first headline US tour and will be touring the UK and Europe in 2020.

Watch the video for ‘i don’t think i love you anymore’ below:

