There’s a new singer based in Charlotte, NC, by the name of DK. Her new single, “Not Them,” produced by Tim Walls, gives us a 90s vibe and we are here for it. The uptempo track, reminds us of a good house party, with stereos blasting Jade or En Vogue. Fill with lush harmonies and glowing vocals, it’s clear that DK is coming for her spot!

“Not Them” can be found on her upcoming EP, “Cha-Me-Le-On” which is slated to drop soon.

DK herself looks up to TLC, Toni Braxton, and Aaliyah, which is apparent in her sound. DK gives us a contemporary twist of an era and time, that was a favorite.