Singer, songwriter JAAS releases the new single, “Do Better” a song that sees her challenging human connection and the relationship struggle.

“Do Better” is the second independent release from the Chicago songstress, following her 2018 offering, “Own Shit.”

Originally hailing from Washington, DC, JAAS relocated to Chicago to pursue her dreams as an artist. The newcomer draws inspiration from her life as well as her loved ones to create her sound. Her major musical influences include Lauryn Hill, Frank Ocean and PARTYNEXTDOOR. With the release of “Do Better” and more new music on the way, JAAS is poised for a big year in 2020.

@jaasxx__