Porcelan turns up the sexiness for the holidays with her new single, “New Boo.” On the track

“Got a new boo this year / Got all my gifts right here,” Porcelan declares on the not-so-traditional holiday song. “He give me that Christmas cheer…”

“New man, new boo, new me! It’s a feeling of spending the holidays with someone who’s not wasting my time and fulfills my wish list during the festive season,” shares Porcelan. “I don’t have to be alone just because I’m not with you.”

“New Boo” is lifted from her forthcoming holiday album, ‘Joyful Hearts,’ scheduled for release on November 29th via the Made In Memphis Entertainment/BeatRoot imprint.

“New Boo” is available on all streaming platforms now.

