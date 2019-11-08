R&B duo VanJess follow-up their retro-soul track, “Cool Off the Rain,” featuring Dreamville songstress Ari Lennox, with a new remix project titled, ‘Silk Canvas.’

The opus features nine fresh remixes of songs from their 2018 debut album, ‘Silk Canvas,’ with additional appearances from Saba, Xavier Omär, Bas, MNEK, and more.

On ‘Silk Canvas’ Remixes, the Nigerian sister duo creates a soundscape chock full of slick beats and smooth production, 90’s-inspired neo-soul voices blending effortlessly with each new feature. The project proves to be a rousing showcase of their undeniable talent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Signed to Keep Cool (Normani, Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, and Madlib), VanJess received high praise for their Summer 2018 debut album, ‘Silk Canvas,’ which featured established acts like Masego and GoldLink to exciting newcomers LEIKELI47, Berhana & Little Simz.

Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria and California, VanJess brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to ’90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style.

Listen HERE: https://smarturl.it/SCRemixes