Multi-platinum R&B artist Jacquees releases his sophomore album, ‘King of R&B,’ relaunching conversations around the world about who the Kings are in the genre.

Last year, the Cash Money singer and songwriter drummed up an immense debate after he brazenly declared himself the “King of R&B.”

“I just wanna let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now for this generation,” he said in an Instagram video. “I understand who done came and who done did that and that and that, but now it’s my turn … I’ve been feelin’ like that. ATL let’s get it. I’m the new king of R&B.”

Now, with this new release, is Jacquees strengthing his bold comments, or is he faltering by the waste side?

‘King of R&B’ includes appearances from T.I. (“King”), Tory Lanez (“Risk It All”), Quavo (“All You Need”), and Young Thug and Gunna on the current single, “Verify,” which has amassed over 4.1 million Spotify streams and 6.9 million YouTube views to date.

The new project follows Jacquees’ Certified RIAA Platinum debut album, 4275, which featured the hit singles “B.E.D.” and “You.”

Listen to “King of R&B” below and tell us your thoughts!