In anticipation of her forthcoming album, Songs For You, Tinashe drops off another new song, this one called “Touch & Go,” a collaboration with ATL crooner 6LACK.

On the emotionally-charged duet, both R&B artists highlight their relationship displeasure while showcasing their musical chemistry.

“Meet me in the middle, touch and go… /I’m too emotional,” sings Tinashe. 6LACK contends, “I been in touch with myself lately I been kicking it back / But you’re working me so hard I swear it’s killing me.”

“Touch & Go” follows “Die a Little Bit,” featuring Ms. Banks.

Tinashe’s forthcoming album, Songs For You, will be her first release since going independent. She recently previewed new music at listening parties in London and Los Angeles.

“Creatively, I just feel like I needed to go through what I went through in order to be the person that I am today and to get back to my roots,” she told fans.

For 6LACK, he also recently collaborated with Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, and Gallant. He is now working on the follow-up to last year’s East Atlanta Love Letter.