When the piano meets a savage!

Veteran R&B artist Alicia Keys enlists rapper 21 Savage for the official remix to her single “Show Me Love,” which also features Miguel.

A collaboration with Keys and 21 Savage seems random, but word is the process started after a phone call between Savage and Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz. During their conversation, Savage mentioned that he was a fan of Alicia’s and knew all of her songs, so Swizz suggested they collaborate on the remix.

On the sultry track, 21 slows his flow down for a more emotional and sensual vibe!

The original version of “Show Me Love” was released in September and is the first offering from Keys’ forthcoming seventh studio album, due out next year. “It reflects where I am today–the deeper acceptance I have of who I am as a full human being, the flaws, the pieces that I used to push aside because I wasn’t ready to embrace the anger or the fear or the crazy,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of the follow-up to 2016’s Here.