UK Songstress Iyamah Drops Soulful New Single, “Cake”

UK singer-songwriter Iyamah grabs our attention with the soulful new single, “Cake.”

Backed by smooth instrumentals, Iyamah delivers lush and appetizing vocals as she denounces the idea of “having your cake and eating it.” It’s a track that sees the Brighton-born artist offering an ultimatum to a dithering lover.

“Cake” follows Iyamah’s debut EP, Truth EP.1, which was released March this year and featured the single, “Season.” The single also paves the way for her forthcoming project that is still in the works.

Reflecting on her journey so far and what’s still to come, Iyamah explains: “Truth is a journey of self discovery, a reflection on my identity and past. I’m still figuring that out. It’s a bigger project, but I will come back to that when I’m ready to tell the rest of my story.”

Speaking on how the new songs came about, she continues: “I actually had a folder, every time I wrote a song about my relationships I’d just put it in this folder and hope I’d never have to sing them! But recently some of those songs just kept coming back to me, so I rediscovered this folder and had a massive urge to finish them and release it as a project.”

Growing up on the sounds of African drumming and reggae music, Iyamah developed a strong love for neo-soul and hip-hop. She cites the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu as her influences from an early age. It took a move to London for her to find her true sound – one that links more closely to her original roots, and saw her support the likes of Mahalia and Masego.