Motown/Capitol Music Group signee Malachiae launches the brand new single, “Try To Love.” On the offering, the budding R&B sensation shows off his sweet falsetto and lush vocals as he declares, “Don’t act like I ain’t changed your life, because we both know the truth.” On the track, his voice takes flight above throwback production steeped in nineties style and spirit.

Malachiae nods to the golden age of nineties R&B while paving the way for a bright future. The Atlanta native went from singing in church at just 14-years-old to racking up over 10 million views and 3 million cumulative streams and dropping welcoming collaborations such as “I’m Down” [feat. Lloyd] and “Thank Yo Momma” [feat. Migos]. Not to mention, he opened for the legendary Ginuwine and landed a leading role in the film, Million Dollar Quartet.

